That may be because they looked very closely at Brabus.

You can make as many taxi jokes as you want, but the Mercedes E class it is a stylish car. As the world’s most debatable tuner (we’re talking about, of course Mansory) goes to work with that, it can only go wrong. At least, you would think so.

Yet the very first Mansory E-class is not too bad. This one just looks nice and brutal, without it becoming one big bad taste feast. For Mansory standards, they managed to keep it pretty neat.

It seems that Mansory has taken a good look at the competition from Bottrop. In fact, the inserts in the grille and splitter seem to have been taken over from Brabus. The black color scheme is of course also reminiscent of Brabus.

In addition to various carbon parts, Mansory has also given the E63 a set of new rims. It concerns 21 inch double five-spoke rims, which certainly do not look out of place. We’ve seen far worse rims from Mansory.

Has anything been done to the engine? Yes, instead of 612 hp, the Mansory E63 has no less than 900 hp and 1,250 Nm of torque. Coincidentally, these are exactly the same figures as the most powerful Brabus E-class. You would almost think that Mansory and Brabus are in cahoots.

If you find 900 hp a bit too much, you can also opt for Stage 1 or Stage 2 tuning. In the first case you get 720 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, in the second case 850 hp and 1,150 Nm of torque.

It is not known what the price tag is for such a Mansory treatment for your E63. If you’re lucky, you might be slightly cheaper than Brabus, while the result is about the same.

This article Mansory Mercedes-AMG E63 looks surprisingly good appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Mansory #MercedesAMG #E63 #surprisingly #good