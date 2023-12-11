Or perhaps we should say: less ugly.

We have occasionally expressed words of praise for Mansory on this website, but that was usually with a slightly sarcastic undertone. However, that is not the case this time: Mansory has actually succeeded in making a car less ugly, instead of uglier.

Admittedly, that is mainly because they have adjusted very little. In this case it only concerns a set of new rims for the 7 Series. But these are rims that the Siebener can have, so that can also be mentioned.

These are manhole cover rims, which are now making a comeback. Mercedes started it, but Rolls-Royce now also supplies manhole cover rims again. BMW not yet, but Mansory offers a solution for manhole cover enthusiasts.

They have the Mansory FD.15 'fully forged' rims on offer for the new 7 Series. This rim measures 22 inches and is therefore one size larger than the largest rims that BMW itself supplies. To complete the look, Mansory also supplies a matching set of 10 mm track spacers.

Mansory has left the rest of the car alone for the time being, so the front is still just as ugly as usual. That's a good thing in this case, because a Mansory treatment is probably not what will save the 7 Series. The Mansory body kit for the 7 Series will be available, the tuner promises on their website. Prepare yourself mentally…

