With the Mansory golf cart you make a statement at the club!

Jen can say what you want about Mansory, but they are go-getters. Just like Koenig Specials in its heyday, everyone has an opinion about it. The self-proclaimed enthusiasts and purists find it difficult to swallow, of course, but Mansory does not make products for that.

No, Mansory’s customers love that extravagant appearance, the enormous power and the increased exclusivity. Wealthy athletes, movie stars, musicians: people who are still a little young at heart and not yet trapped in the boxes that are set in comment sections on the internet.

Mansory golf cart

In many cases these are extremely luxurious SUVs, thick limousines or modified supercars. But today we have an exception for you in the form of this Mansroy golf cart. The official name is the Mansory Garia Golf Cart. Garia is a golf cart manufacturer and they co-developed this product with Mansory.

The complete carriage is made of forged carbon, because ordinary carbon is not exciting enough. The ‘interior’ of the golf cart has also been significantly modified, with eh, yes, eh, turquoise leather.

Good to know: the sofa is ergonomic and suitable for two people. If you are colorblind, it might even be a nice bench.

Fat rims, flat tires

Another change is the alloy wheels. We have never seen such flat rubber on a golf cart. We are curious how it drives with such wheels. And, of course, how unsprung comes into play when driving the Mansory golf cart. But yeah, it looks cool anyway.

It is of course a perfect match for a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Lamborghini Huracán or Rolls-Royce Phantom in the same color scheme. Prices are not known, but make sure you also have a matching car.

Otherwise, of course, it’s a bit goofy. Incidentally, you do not necessarily have to choose this configuration. Also available on Mansory’s site a few alternatives. Useful!

