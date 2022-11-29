Mansions | Håkansböle manor house is being used for concert activities in Vantaa

The youth building could be used for small-scale public events.

Vantaa plans museum, concert and meeting activities for the main building of the Håkansböle manor located in Ojango.

The city bought the manor with its parks and outbuildings in 2005. Since then, the various outbuildings of the manor area have been repaired for a cafe, a warehouse for the city museum, shop use and children’s culture.

On Monday, the Vantaa city government returned to preparation an outline of the future purpose of the main building. Chairman Sari Multala (kok), the decision-makers want to make sure that a comprehensive action plan is drawn up for the manor area in such a way that entrepreneurs and communities operating in the area are consulted.

“We want to make sure that the manor becomes a living and functioning entity where various events can be organized,” says Multala.

The house the purpose of use determines what kind of renovation will be undertaken in the interior of the main building. For example, when renovating a kitchen, you need to know whether you want a professional kitchen for a historic building or whether a standard home kitchen will suffice.

The water roof, facades, windows and exterior doors of the main building have been renovated. Kartanopuisto has been partially restored with EU funding.

In the year The Art Nouveau main building completed in 1908 was designed by an architect Sweet Lindgren.

The city’s goal is to renovate the main building into a space open to the public that combines museum activities and small-scale events. Items that were there, which the city museum has restored, would be brought to the main building.

Small-scale activities in the main building could include concerts and public lectures as well as meetings for the city’s own needs. The house could also serve as a representation of the city.