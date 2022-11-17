Anyone who has always dreamed of having a “soap opera house” may have found a great opportunity. A mansion located in Alto da Boa Vista, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), which was used as a setting for the telenovela Celebridade (2003), is for sale for R$ 15 million🇧🇷

In Gilberto Braga’s plot, the mansion belonged to Maria Clara Diniz, played by Malu Mader, but it was also the object of desire of the villain Laura, played by Cláudia Abreu, and one of the pillars of her revenge plan. Remember the scene where the character takes on the new property.

privileged view

The mansion of 772 m² of built area is located in the northern part of the capital of Rio de Janeiro and has a 360° view of the sea and Pedra da Gávea. The pool, often used in the 9 pm soap opera, is another highlight with its distinctive design.

The property is divided into three parts and can accommodate up to 10 people per night. The main house has a living room overlooking the pool, a master suite with dressing room and bathroom. There is also another bedroom with 2 single beds and a private bathroom.

With 50 m, the guest house has two suites, a kitchen and a terrace overlooking the surrounding nature. Between the two houses there is a small structure surrounded by old trees.

The mansion even has an outdoor sauna and jacuzzi, located on a deck with 180° views of the sky, mountains and surrounding jungle. See some photos of the property: