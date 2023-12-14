admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 14/12/2023 – 19:18

A mansion belonging to Ivo Noal, identified by the police as one of the biggest bicheiros in São Paulo, located in Praia da Feiticeira, in Ilhabela, on the north coast of the state, is going up for auction to pay off child support debts. The 42,000 m² property, valued at R$ 21.9 million, goes up for bid this Friday, the 15th, in a virtual auction by Mega Leilões. As of Thursday morning, there were 14 interested parties already qualified for the auction.

Noal died at the age of 88, on November 12, at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, and the property is part of his estate (inherited assets).

The auction of the summer house of Ivo Noal, who the São Paulo police once considered the “King of Jogo do Bicho”, was authorized by the 1st Probate and Family Court of Marília, in the interior of São Paulo. The amount collected will be used to pay child support worth R$612,000 (updated until August) owed to one of his grandsons. The action was proposed in 2013 by lawyers Oswaldo Segamarchi Neto and Manoel Manzano Junior.

According to Segamarchi, the food amounts were initially charged to the boy's father, Ivo Noal Filho. “As he refused to pay, the court issued an arrest warrant. To prevent his son from being arrested, Ivo Noal formally assumed responsibility for the debt,” he explained.

Still, there was no payment and the grandfather's house in Ilhabela was seized. In 2021, according to the lawyer, to prevent the property from being sold at auction, a payment of R$750,000 was made, the amount of the debt determined up to that date. Since then, the grandson's alimony credits have started to accumulate again.

The summer mansion, a colonial style property, built in 1697, was acquired by the bicheiro in 1985. According to the auction notice, the house is connected to a sugar cane mill with a water wheel, still and another residential house. The property has a swimming pool and exclusive access to the beach. The property is known as Fazenda São Mathias.

With the death of Ivo Noal, the property is among the assets disputed by his six children and descendants. The bicheiro's family has the possibility of avoiding the auction by paying the debt through a judicial deposit. If the mansion is not sold during the first auction, which runs until the 19th, a second sale is scheduled for February 9, 2024, for 60% of the appraised value, that is, around R$13.2 millions.

Ivo Noal died of coronavirus infection, bacterial infection, ischemic stroke and heart failure, according to the death certificate. His body was cremated in Vila Alpina, in the capital.

The police considered Ivo Noal the biggest banker in the gambling game in the State of São Paulo. Prohibited in Brazil since 1946, this game of chance is a practice considered a criminal misdemeanor.

The “King of Jogo do Bicho” accumulated a fortune, but was also arrested several times, suspected of crimes arising from this activity. The bookie was also investigated for allegedly transforming mansions into casinos.

Noal had several businesses and companies, including a household goods factory and a construction company. In 1998, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) annulled Ivo Noal's sentence to one year in open prison. He was also investigated by the Federal Police for tax evasion. In recent years, the bicheiro, who graduated in Law, led a discreet life in the capital of São Paulo. In 2019, he suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA).

The legal action in which the alimony debts of the bicheiro and his son are collected are being carried out in secret. The report contacted Ivo Noal and his family's lawyer, Renato Maldonado Terzenov, and is awaiting a response.