Among the many opinions on the events of the Belgian Grand Prix, reduced to three miserable laps under the safety car in the rain, that of Nigel Mansell, Formula 1 world champion in 1992. il “Lion of England” he raced as known between the 80s and 90s with an indomitable style and always devoted to pure speed. Mansell has had many of the most terrible races in the rain that modern Formula 1 remembers. From Adelaide ’91 to Suzuka ’94. From Montecarlo ’84 to Estoril ’85. The English champion was interviewed by the English journalist, and former team manager Williams, Peter Windsor on his YouTube channel. Windsor wanted to gather Mansell’s opinion on the missed Spa Grand Prix, a an opinion that turned out to be very clear and severe, both on the organization of Formula 1 and towards modern drivers. This is the thought of the English driver:

“I think Belgium has missed an opportunity for everyone to show what a fantastic show Formula 1 can create by competing in a race, albeit in difficult conditions such as a wet track. The drivers had already demonstrated this during the weekend, and I am thinking in particular of George Russell’s splendid qualifying with his Williams. I think at that stage they set the correct ground clearance to run under the water, reducing the risk of aquaplaning, and increased the downforce on the car’s wings, and in the end Russell made a great lap. Of course, years have passed since I was racing in Formula 1, competing in races under storms, for example in Australia or Japan or even in Portugal. I still remember the clear feelings that left me driving a turbo car under the Montecarlo water. But we were able to do it because on those occasions we raised the ground clearance of the car and increased the aerodynamic load. That way the car had a more predictable behavior. The lost opportunity I was referring to is that of making these cars race, allowing them to change their set-up to run in the rain, thus managing to have a real race run.

I think Lewis Hamilton’s words at the end of the race (on the fact that there were no conditions to run, ed) sounded a bit like a farce. All of this hurts the Formula 1 fans and it hurts me as a former driver too, because I think we have all been robbed of a potentially wonderful race. Formula 1 is now the scene of incredible events, just look at Norris’ violent accident on Saturday. The conviction with which Lando faced the Eau Rouge curve was 100%, leaving no room for error. But when the car got out of hand it all ended in a big accident. Thanks to the sturdiness of the cars and the single-seater survival cells, and thanks to the modern protections on the side of the track, Lando was able to get out of it substantially unscathed thank God, ready to race the next day. In the past years all this was unthinkable. Today the drivers race on these anesthetized and safe tracks, but they should learn to respect certain curves more. In wet conditions, Eau Rouge is still one of the fastest and most unpredictable corners in the world.

Returning to the Spa race, I am convinced that the race could have been run by allowing the cars to be modified and by imposing an additional lap time. without resorting to the Safety Car, which turns too slow for the needs of Formula 1. Behind the Satefy Car you have to intervene to change the operating parameters of the engine and the brakes cool down as if there were no tomorrow. An additional lap time of 15 or 30 seconds compared to the lap time with the Safety Car, would have allowed 20 cars to run on the track to dry it thanks to the water displaced by their passage and no one would have been able to overtake. (a bit like the virtual safety car ed). Or at least the cars would be kept at adequate operating temperatures of brakes and engine parameters pending a minimal chance of racing on a dry track. What I mean is that we haven’t seen any attempt to get the race going, and that’s a shame. Fans have been robbed of their race and I think the drivers have missed an opportunity to demonstrate how terrific Formula 1 drivers and engineers are. Formula 1 drivers and engineers are the best professionals in the world in their field, and it’s amazing that fail to compete in conditions of relative safety. Look at the escape routes out of the curves. They are so wide that I have my doubts that anyone would have been really hurt given the incredible level of safety in Formula 1. Give the drivers the opportunity to do their job, with a car that is relatively stable and with a wet set up and I doubt they won’t be able to get the most out of it in wet track conditions.







Previous







Next



I don’t necessarily want to compare what happened in the past. In Australia in ’91 Ayrton Senna and I were racing to win on a track where nine crashed cars were stopped, trying to dodge them. Today, health and safety are at the top of everyone’s mind, and I’m not criticizing the decisions made to keep pilots safe. But Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport, and it is sad to see that on Sunday the single-seaters weren’t able to race in a rain that was certainly not a storm.

Motorsport has always been very dangerous in the past. When I was running, you knew that in the event of a serious accident if you were lucky you would come out with a broken leg but if you were unlucky you would be dry. Today everything is incredibly safe. I repeat that the drivers and teams must return to respect the conditions of the track. Since 1994, Formula 1 has made great strides in terms of safety. And I think today there are some drivers who, despite not having the skill of Lewis Hamilton and other top drivers, can still tackle full curves from 300 per hour, eventually end up in the paved escape routes and get back on track without problems. In the past years you couldn’t do this because you would have had a terrible accident and therefore, for your health, you were obliged to respect the curves, the track conditions and even your car. I don’t want to criticize anyone with these thoughts of mine, but those who work in Formula 1 must be very careful not to devalue its meaning“.