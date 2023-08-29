The ‘Lion’ collection

The period that goes from 4 to 1 October 2023 will feature an unmissable appointment for collectors who are particularly fond of memorabilia from the world of motorsport, even more so if the enthusiasts themselves have cheered for Nigel Mansell. As he relates RM Sotheby’sa Canadian company that deals with car auctions, will in fact be held online “Mansell’s Legacy Collection”. Specifically, the 1992 world champion will offer the opportunity to purchase helmets, overalls, trophies and other accessories used and which belonged to him during his careerfrom Formula 1 to IndyCar.

Mansell’s Emotions

The collection, for years housed in the museum of ‘Lion’ on the Isle of Jersey, will now be available to the public, who will have the great opportunity to be able to win one of the 330 objects on the market never sold before, with a total value of approximately 90 million dollars: “The collection is extremely personal to me Mansell said. and represents the entirety of my career and the vast majority of clothing I’ve worn throughout my racing career; the helmets, suits and all the trophies I have won in over 30 years of top level motorsport. In short, it is the material manifestation of the most significant moments of my career e it represents everything I’ve worked for from adolescence until the end of my racing career. It is one of the most personal collections of sporting goods that has ever been offered to the market”.

Items for sale

Specifically, the collection includes the following memorabilia: 32 helmetsmany of them worn during competitions, as well as 50 overalls from race. More than 200 awards and trophies won by Mansell, to which is added his beloved BMW R18 motorcycle ‘The Lion Edition’. 78 capsmany of which are worn on the podium or after winning pole positions. Three original Formula 1 steering wheelsincluding those of Ferrari, Williams and McLaren. Paintings, posters, photographs and ornamentsto which they add models of the cars he drove in his career and other types of clothing, this time more related to paddock clothing or made by the main sponsors. Last but not least, the ‘5 NM’ plates.