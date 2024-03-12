One likes to play football and the other likes to work on the car at the weekend. Niclas from Germany has a different approach to his free time. He goes around the city looking for people who have been parked illegally. He reports the wrongly parked cars to the police and thus provides a nice bonus for the German treasury. Even his own neighbor is not safe.

He goes around cities on his bike at the weekend to report people to the police. You immediately recognize him by his safety clothing and by his words POLIZFI on his bicycle, this of course resembles the German word POLIZEI when you look quickly. What Niclas does is allowed by law, but not everyone appreciates it, as you can imagine.

He has no compassion

Niclas's goal is to make one successful report in every municipality in Germany, he tells it German Mirror TV. To achieve that goal, it is important not to make exceptions. He also reported his own neighbor for parking on the sidewalk. This can cost the neighbor around 50 euros if the police pick up the report.

When you start snitching on people, you can count on your fingers that people won't appreciate it, but if people are difficult, Niclas will of course just call the police. When people call him names, he also makes money from it, because he then applies for compensation. This earns him between 50 and 100 euros.

Easy money for the state

In 2023, Niclas made more than 4,000 reports, spread over 84 German cities. In his own hometown, he has statistically already reached eight percent of the population and that has already cost the residents a good 33,000 euros. Throughout Germany he has scraped together 140,000 for the state. And all thanks to an app with which he reports it to the police.