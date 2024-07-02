A news item from Japan has generated astonishment and endless questions. A dead body was discovered on a train after having travelled on the railway network for 12 hours without anyone noticing.

The man got on the transport in the downtown area Shibuya Station operated by Japan Railway (JR) and his lifeless body was found at the stop JR Odawara, in neighboring Kanagawa prefecture, according to details released by the Asahi newspaper.

The convoy continued to come and go for about 12 hours, covering 652 kilometers, without anyone noticing anything unusual until the staff of the aforementioned station came across his body when they went to prepare the train for its return to the depots and called the emergency services after receiving no response and verifying who had no pulse.

“There is no pulse from a male customer,” was the call the employee made at around 7:40 p.m. on May 11 to the 119 emergency number. According to the Odawara City Fire Department and JR officials, the death was confirmed at the scene and Police determined that there were no incidents.

The man, who was found in a double seat with his back to the window, is believed to have died. due to an illness he suffered from.

Police do not suspect any crime in connection with the case.

The capacity of the train where the incident occurred is about two thousand people and its operations included routes that included emblematic stops in the Japanese capital such as Shibuya, Shinjuku, Ikebukuro and Ueno, and reached the city of Utsunomiya, capital of Tochigi Prefecture, north of the metropolitan area.

That day, the convoy made three turns between Kanagawa prefecture, south of Tokyo, and Utsunomiya, and the man’s lifeless body is believed to have travelled 652.7 kilometres before being spotted.

This is the latest in a series of incidents in which several people have died after going unnoticed or being ignored by passers-by in the Asian country.

‘It was too hard,’ says wife of man found dead

The Japanese diary Asahi The wife of the man found dead inside the train was contacted. The woman explained that after hearing the news she has not felt well and feels guilty because she was unable to say goodbye to him that day.

The woman said that they were married for 15 years. “Every day, I would say goodbye to my husband at the front door on the way to work, because you never know when you’re going to be involved in an earthquake or an accident, and I always want to see it as the last thing I get to see,” however, she said that that day was not the case.

“That day, I was too sick to go to the front door and see him off.”

The widow also said that the last messages they exchanged were about the train fare. The night before, she sent him information about the railway that apparently had reduced the fare.

The man responded to the news that it seemed “very good.” Later in the day he left several messages to find out how he had been doing and began to have a concern that invaded his body.

“My father-in-law told me that my husband had not shown up at the meeting place with his friends.”

Finally, twelve hours after not knowing anything about her loved one, she received a call from the authorities who informed her that he had died from a cardiovascular problem. “It was too hard,” he concluded.

VANESSA PEREZ*

With information from EFE

