Copa del Rey – rooms – working day 1 Barça Baxi Manresa

Although the scare was terrible, Barça imposed its law in the final stages after having a tough time against a Manresa who gave their all in the attempt, a sensational test of pirate basketball, for that reason of playing boarding, and of good taste. Thus, the claps went to the Baxi team and the applause went to the Blaugrana.

Two years ago, Manresa lost 36 points in the Cup quarterfinals against a Barça team that was later crowned. A beating, a good slap in the face, which, however, did not bother Pedro Martínez's team because he understood that the prize was to participate and enjoy the tournament. On this occasion, Baxi came to Martín Carpena with the same premise, although with a different mentality, since it is known that the rival who wants to beat them has to be willing to run like hell, since their attacks are at the speed of light , legs so I love you.

Barça scored and in a flash Taylor passed it and it was Robinson who scored or Pérez who scored from the perimeter; attacks, snorts. Barça entered their game, ready to sprint, and choked at the beginning, even though Parker, agreeing with the style because his basketball comes from the NBA and from the street runners, was seen as he usually does in recent times, a player who has Taken the shape and the tone, always a golden doll. But Geben responded to Vesely's mate while Vaulet became big. Moments of confusion for Barça (9-18) expressed in an instant. The one in which Satoransky made a foul in attack and asked Grimau for a review, who turned a deaf ear to the point guard's annoyance. On the next play, Satoransky made a defensive foul and went to the bench.

Jokubaitis gave the relief and also the fuel that Barça needed to get back on track, to seal the epilogue with tightness (22-23). Manresa then sweated, less successful in shooting and more busy stopping the Barça second line, as Willy Hernángomez became big under the hoop.

Although the worst of the punishments was inflicted by Pedro Martínez on his team when he protested a referee's decision and was sanctioned with a technical sanction – “Culé referee!” the flag shouted – as Laprovittola added four points from a run and took the lead to a Barça that wanted to look in the rearview mirror. Because Vesely already ruled in painting; because Jokubaitis remembered that Repsol player that stood out with Jasikevicius; and because Parker continued to do his thing, 13 points at the break. 50-43 for Barça and a slap in the face for Manresa because he did everything well until his wrist went out of tune and the game was twisted. Or not, because this team, we said, was not going to repeat the mistakes of the past. Barça, who decided to play the race again, the sprint, yes.

It happened that after the intermission Robinson did not lower his arms but rather raised them above everyone to vindicate his ambitions. That plus the emergence of Badio – a player on loan from Barça – put the score from zero to eleven, also 54-56. Counter at zero and Manresa squared. And on the other side of the net, Satoransky in the corner to think, since he did not exude his basketball skills, clumsy at playing with the turbo on. That's what Jokubaitis was for, more comfortable with acceleration and capable of getting the most out of his teammates. So the final chapter was reached with everything to be decided, with a tight 74-71.

Hernángomez, colossal under the hoops with a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds), tried to put the ball in the way, but Manresa had seven lives. Or more because he returned to take refuge in the waistbreaker Badio and in the triples by Pérez and Taylor that put the team ahead. (87-88). But Parker returned to the fray with a triple, a two-pointer and a block…, that's it. No one will take away Manresa's glory. For Barça, however, neither did victory.

