The transitional season that is lived between the current Second B and Third to the new First (or Second B Pro), Second and Third RFEF Division, which will come into force next season, is providing not only a competition system only suitable for experts – such as the coefficients instead of scores that have come into play, for example, in some leagues – but also new situations that must be solved on the fly. Such is the case raised by the Center d’Esports Manresa.

The Catalan club, which in theory was dismounted from the promotion of promotion to Second RFEF with its third position in group 5, subgroup D, Third, has requested –by means of formal allegations before the territorial and national committees of the Spanish and Catalan Federation– to be reinstated to participate in said playoff. The entanglement starts with the Vilafranca, originally promoted, will most likely be discarded because it is a team member of a Lleida that this Wednesday he has exhausted his options to go up to the First RFEF after falling to Hercules (3-1), and consequently they cannot coincide in the same category.

If Vilafranca is excluded, use Manresa, it should be his pursuer in subgroup 5C, Terrassa, who rose instead directly to Second RFEF. And, therefore, consider the entity of the Bages that It would be for them the promotion promotion position currently occupied by Terrassa himself. Manresa argues that the same is what has happened “in the groups of Numancia B and Córdoba B, where these teams have left their place to the following classified ”.

Such is the labyrinthine tessitura of this competition, halfway between the pandemic and the restructuring, that the Center d’Esports Manresa requests from the Catalan and Spanish federative bodies “common sense and the ability to fight on the pitch which he believes his squad has been hard-earned, day by day, in the most unusual and difficult season ”.