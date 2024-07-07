Manor Lords Publisher Rejects Growth-At-All-Cost Idea: In response to a colleague, Hooded Horse boss Tim Bender explained that for the sustainability of the industry, this concept and all that it entails (see the crunch) must be overcome.

“Manor Lords Just Sold 250,000 Copies in the last month, after shipping over 2 million copies in its first three weeks, and has an 88% positive review score with an average playtime of 8 hours and 48 minutes per user (a lot for any game, especially one released recently),” Bender wrote.

“The players are happy, the developer is happy, and we as a publisher are thrilled beyond belief. And yet here we are: Manor Lords would be a ‘case study on the pitfalls of early access‘ because the ‘game has been out for two and a half months and there have only been three fairly small patches,'” according to a criticism leveled on LinkedIn by another publisher, Hinterland.

“This led to ‘a collapse in player numbers since launch‘ (yes, we didn’t maintain our peak of 173,000 concurrent users) and the fact that some people, after enjoying a premium single-player title, might decide to move on and play something else. Horror!” joked the Hooded Horse CEO.