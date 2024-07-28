In an interview with the portal 16z Games, Bender stated that Manor Lords has already exceeded the quota $60 million in box office receipts since its early access launch last April. The game has sold over 2 million copies in less than three weeks (with everything also included in PC Game Pass), to which are added another 250,000 placed last month.

If we look at the SteamDB data regarding the trend of concurrent players connected to Manor Lords one could say that the game has lost much of its audience just a few weeks after its launch. However, Tim Bender, CEO of the game’s publisher Hooded Horse, reported that this metric does not give the full picture of the situation at all and to prove it he revealed the excellent numbers in terms of takings and copies sold registered so far.

Turnout numbers don’t tell the whole story

In short, we are talking about a noteworthy success, especially if we consider that we are talking about a strategy game (a genre with many fans but certainly not a mass one), in early access and created by a single developer with some external collaborators.

Manor Lords issues on SteamDB

On SteamDB, the game started out very well in terms of concurrent users (CCU), peaking at 173,178, before dropping dramatically, settling at 15 – 20,000 concurrent users in June and between 5 – 10,000 in July.

On the issue, Bender stated that CUU’s graphs can give rise to speculation and called them “very imprecise tools”. In fact, he explains that it can happen that a game with a high number of concurrent players is reached mainly by launch players who are accumulating hundreds of hours of play, while a title with lower turnout numbers manages to sell more because it manages to have a constant flow of new users. “For a premium game, the latter is the best case scenario,” Bender explained.

An Army in Manor Lords

The Hooded Horse boss believes there are other metrics worth paying attention to. For example, median playtime can give developers a more complete picture of how well a game is performing over time and “strategize around that.”

Bender added that when a “small” game like Manor Lords reaches such a large number of concurrent players at launch, it means that has surpassed the mainstream audience of its genre and is therefore attracting even players who are not familiar with the genre. As a result, these titles “will naturally have a greater decline in concurrent users, while still having very strong sales”.