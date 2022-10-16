Manongo Mujica together with the Norwegian musician Terje Evensen recorded the sounds of the desert for five days and Paracas Ritual was released in 2020. Now, prepare the staging for this Thursday at the Gran Teatro. “It has a mythical, dramatic, landscape component and there is an element of animation that we have incorporated to understand the sequence, because it is a journey from the origins of the universe”, she answers us by phone.

—Paracas Ritual had unique material and was released during a pandemic.

“It was done in difficult times. Despite that, it gave us a lot of happiness, we went to Europe to present this album on a tour and I think it was the first time that the European public saw an arsenal of instruments from ancient cultures such as India, China, and Peru mixed together. with electronic instruments.

—You have even written a book about Paracas. What impression has the album left abroad?

—It is that there is a very strong ecological conscience in Europe. For them, the Paracas National Reserve is almost a sanctuary. So, they understand that it is not only to represent the poetry that exists there, it is also a wake-up call, to tell many people: ‘eye, if we don’t take care of this it can disappear’.

“What would they say if I told them they were going to build a warehouse there?”

—(Laughs). That is unthinkable for a European. It’s like building an arsenal of bombs in the Eiffel Tower. The business proposal to build a toxic mineral warehouse in the heart of a national reserve that is so sensitive to winds meant that they did not study that project. Fortunately, Senace and all the institutions in Peru realized this and prevented it. But they were about to do it; if it wasn’t for our protest, they just did.

—Of course, they finally gathered more than 100 thousand signatures.

—And I think that social pressure made the authorities say no. And something very important, the company could not prove that the project was not polluting. It means that they did not care about the health of the population and the animals. It is incredible how formal mining, due to costs, makes such a decision. You have to be very alert because that tendency exists, it’s called greed.

—With Peru Jazz they fused Afro-Peruvian rhythms. Susana Baca and Eva Ayllón are nominated for a Grammy. What moment is Peruvian music experiencing?

—There is an awakening abroad about the richness of what is Afro-Peruvian. Here the concert of the Perkutao with the Ballumbrosio was a success. Now the Perkutao have been invited to Havana, it is great news.

—By the way, Lima is cultural heritage, what did you think of the proposals for mayor?

—None of the candidates has mentioned that UNESCO declared the historic center a World Heritage Site. Nobody has said it! And that void in the face of culture is aberrant. It is not possible that they do not take it into account, it is a slap in the face to sensitivity. There is a deafness both in the voter and in the candidate.

—Or they didn’t go to vote.

—I think it’s fed up, no longer believing in the political farce. It’s sad to say, but I think that what we Peruvians need is to relearn how to listen to each other. Musicians have a responsibility to say this. There is something in listening that is essential for human coexistence.

Did a political party invite you?

-Nope! Don’t be cruel! (Laughs). But, when you love something like Paracas and you feel indebted for everything you have received from that magical landscape, the least you can do when you see that it is threatened is the impossible to preserve it. I am sure that Terje with what he represents in Norway is campaigning in some way to preserve this site.