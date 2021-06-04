Manolo Gaspar acted as master of ceremonies in the presentation of José Alberto López. The Málaga sports director is the great supporter of the coach, in whom he has full confidence. During the appearance, in addition to “welcoming” the Asturian for his “impressive” predisposition and ensuring that “it is a pleasure” to have him at La Rosaleda, he explained the reasons for his bet: “He is excited, he wants, he is not afraid and we were clear about it. We have been lucky to find a coach who has all of that. and that he was receptive to coming to a project like this. We were clear about it ”.

Regarding the market, Manolo announced short-term news: “The market is very stopped, I think we will have news soon because they are worked before. We are clear that we have a good base, young people who made the leap and we are calm. It is going to be a long market for Málaga and the majority, but we will have some news shortly ”.

The draft of the project is quite defined, waiting, of course, to know the salary limit more exactly (it will be above four million). “We are waiting to know our salary limit. I am calm, on the subject of chips too (the club works on an initial forecast of having at least 22 professional chips). We hope to confirm it shortly. Last year was very difficult and now you notice that the players breathe a little better. The work is being seen. The line of continuity to follow with Jose Alberto is important. I like how the market breathes, but until we are clear about the scenario we cannot give it speed. It’s going to be long and you have to take it easy ”, explained Manolo.

The sports management has well defined objectives to incorporate: “TWe are very clear about the positions that we have to reinforce. It remains to work, be patient and let them fall under their own weight. Ideally, José Alberto would work with the majority of players during the preseason, but without financial power it is practically impossible. Players have to be convinced that this is the best place to be. Convince them because economically we will be in the queue. There is the work ”.