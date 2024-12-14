“He has been the best ambassador we have had, who earned by his own merit to be the Adopted Son of the city and who I believe has taken the name of Marbella to the top,” he said. Angeles Muñozmayor of the municipality of Malaga, after the death of Manolo Santana. However, three years after his death, he still does not have a street in his honor. Something his widow regretted a few months ago. Be that as it may, his mark will be indelible on the Costa del Sol, where he spent much of his life. After retiring, the tennis player, who was the first Spaniard to win the Wimbledon championship, founded Manolo Santana Racquets Club. And as expected, it soon became a key point of sport in Marbella. He enjoyed a great reputation.

A situation that has changed over the years. Since Santana’s death, some of the clients of the sports club have not been shy about expressing their opinion through various reviews that do not leave in a good light what was once a sports temple. On the one hand, there are those who denounce the management and organization of the tournaments that are carried out. «They are simply to make money. The organization is terrible. You don’t know what hours you play. You are playing a game and you realize that as soon as it is over you play another one straight away. In short, you pay and get a life,” one of them reads. They also regret the conditions in which part of the facilities are found: «The balls had at least three matches and the courts, apart from having several lumps, still have a wall and a cork stopper. I am clear that until they put in glass paddle tennis courts, I will not return.

Although those that most harm the image of the sports club are those that have to do with the treatment that clients receive. «Very rude and arrogant staff. Zero professionalism! » and “worst experience in terms of child management, they are understaffed and lose something every day, they take 3 year olds but don’t take care of them. “Don’t put your children there, it’s a scam!” are some of the criticisms received. However, there is one that draws special attention and is aimed at Claudia RodriguezManolo Santana’s widow: “The club is falling apart and the heir owner is raising the prices, which, by the way, is unpleasant and rude.” There is even a user who reports bad odors: “Dirty and smells like poop. Low quality. Unfortunately, there is no zero star option so I have to give it one. “It smells like oil and the food tastes very bad.”

ABC has contacted the widow of Manolo Santana, sole administrator of the management of the sports club. However, there has been no response. This newspaper wanted to know his version of these public complaints and what he plans to do with the club since the concession of the Racquets Club of Marbella is valid until 2026. As ‘Vanitatis’ published, when that moment comes, in which the time that granted for the exploitation of the facilities, it will be put out to public tender and those companies that want to present themselves and formalize the specifications will be able to access it. For some time now, there has been speculation about the possibility that they will do so. Rafa Nadal and Novac Djokovic. Note that despite the criticism that the Manolo Santana Racquets Club receives, ABC has been able to verify that Racquets Club Marbella S. L, which is in charge of managing the club, closed 2023 with profits of 79,712.12 euros.









Two properties in Madrid

The management of the sports club is not the only controversy in which Manolo Santana’s widow is immersed. Apart from the material legacy, the ace of the racket left another emotional one: five children and a widow. And although it was rumored that he had disinherited his descendants, they received their corresponding inheritance, as required by Spanish legislation. In another order of things, it did transpire that four of the children of the Spanish tennis player had judicially requested two properties that their father had in his name before he died, a building and a parking space. Both in Madrid and without financial burdens.

The last thing that was known is that the lawsuit was continuing and the trial had not yet taken place. “Justice is slow, but we hope to recover what has always belonged to us,” a family member explained to ‘La Razón’. For her part, the Colombian chose not to comment on the dispute. She is focused on her professional commitments and on remembering, via social networks, the influence of Manolo Santana on the history of Spanish sport and on her life. “I look for you in every corner of my memory, but I only find the echo of your absence,” he shared, this Wednesday, on the occasion of the third anniversary of the athlete’s death.