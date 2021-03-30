The Peruvian comedian Manolo Rojas once again goes through a difficult time with his family. His parents contracted COVID-19 and they were interned in the Pan American Village.

The comedian said that he had to bring his parents from Cañete to Lima so that they receive better care in the treatment against the coronavirus. His 81-year-old mother and 94-year-old stepfather arrived at the hospital with low saturation.

“My mother has entered the Villa saturating 93 and my stepfather saturating 91. Both of them were infected in Cañete, in the house where they lived with my brother who died, so I decided to go and bring them to Lima in an ambulance … I am very worried … I plan to move on because I have to encourage myself, raise my morale, but I can’t stop being sad, ”Manolo Rojas told Trome.

On those affected by the coronavirus in the Peruvian show, the comedian from The chola blowout expressed solidarity with Tula Rodríguez, who lost her mother a few days ago, and her partner Ernesto Pimentel, who contracted the disease.

“I feel sorry for everything that is happening and I am sad for my fellow artists who are suffering from the disease,” he declared.

At the end of 2020, Manolo Rojas mourned the death of his brother Carlos Rojas, a victim of COVID-19. A few weeks later, another of his brothers also caught the virus.

