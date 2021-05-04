The world of comedy is in mourning after losing one of its most important characters, the popular ‘Petipan ‘. This May 4, Justo Espinoza Pelayo, original name of the humorist, died of COVID-19, at the Guillermo Almenara National Hospital.

After that unfortunate news, Manolo Rojas He was one of the first to send his condolences and parting words to his colleague.

“Very unfortunate. (…) An extraordinary comedian has left “ , said the comic actor in conversation with RPP Noticias.

Likewise, Rojas recalled some details about his partner and pointed out that his humor was “excellent.”

“He was not very fond of associating. He always stood alone, very elegant, well suited, very serious when you spoke to him. ‘And how are you, man, how are you, it’s cold’, and he would say ‘Yes’. It was sparse, but very good, very good. His humor was excellent”, He counted.

“That’s how I’m going to remember, batteries when recording. It was transformed; as they say, he grew up on stage ”, he added.

Justo Espinoza ‘Petipán’ stood out on Peruvian television

Justo Espinoza, known in the artistic world as ‘Petipán’, had a long career on Peruvian television. It started in the 70s with some comic characters, but success came to his life in the 80s when he was part of the program Risas y salsa, broadcast by Panamericana TV.

There, the also nicknamed ‘The Little Giant of Humor’ worked with renowned artists such as Amparo Brambilla, Adolfo Chuiman and Alvaro Gonzalez. The latter was his partner in the sketch ‘The Choclito band‘. He played ‘Guayabera sucia’.

