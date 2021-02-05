Peruvian comedian Manolo Rojas continues to go through a difficult situation with his family due to the fact that another of his brothers, Antonio Llanos Ibáñez, is fighting COVID-19.

As reported by El Popular, the humorist’s relative lives in Cañete, where conditions for coronavirus patients are precarious.

“The worst thing is that there is no oxygen recharge there, they send me to Lurín and from there to Villa María del Triunfo. What about the local authorities? They can no longer turn their back on the people ”, demanded the comedian from The chola’s blowout for the local environment.

He considers that it is extremely urgent to install an oxygen plant as has been done in other nearby towns.

“The regional government practically does not exist, that they imitate what was done in Huaral, where the church joined with the businessmen to carry out a tremendous project,” he added. “People continue to die and few care, do not be so indolent,” he mentioned.

Manolo Rojas lamented the death of his brother and manager, Carlos Rojas, who was a victim of the coronavirus in September 2020. “I don’t know how I will live without you. You are my soul mate, the best, the genius. Because of you I am where I am, I do not know how I will cope, “he wrote on Facebook at the time.

