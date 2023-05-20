The name of Manolo Rojas monopolized the front pages of the media after Jorge Benavides hinted that the emblematic comedian would soon integrate his program “JB en ATV”. “This person has already publicly stated that he has certain discomforts (with the competition’s program) and could be the one with whom he would be talking”said the brother of Alfredo Benavides in the sketch of “The value of the vegetables” broadcast last weekend by the ATV signal.

What did Manolo Rojas say about the possibility of working in “JB en ATV”?

Manolo Rojas He spoke about the recent statements by Jorge Benavides and revealed if he was thinking of being part of the cast of “JB en ATV”. “I am in doubt that he said that. It’s part of the script for his show. I loved being taken into account, but I have a contract with channel 4 for the whole year. I am happy and firm with ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’”, the comedian specified in an interview for El Popular.

Along these lines, he was consulted red if at any time Jorge Benavides called him for a project on television. “Last year there was an approach, but when he called me, I had already renewed a contract with Ernesto Pimentel,” he said. On the other hand, the comic actor did not rule out collaborating with the leader of “JB en ATV”. “One should never say never, many things can happen in the future, but my present is ‘El reventonazo de la Chola,'” he said.

What does Manolo Rojas think about the recent statements by Alfredo Benavides?

Manolo Rojas He was asked what he thought about the latest statements by Alfredo Benavides who, last weekend in the sketch of El valor de la verdura, suggested the possibility of resigning from “JB en ATV” if he entered.

“I’ll start looking for a job,” said Alfredo Benavides after hearing that the possible new ‘pull’ of “JB en ATV” would be Manolo Rojas.

About, red spoke out and sent a message to brother of Jorge Benavides. “I don’t have any problem with him or with anyone, the man simply owes me money for several years. Now that he is working, he should comply and pay me whatever I lend him in good faith, even if it is in parts, but apparently he does not have that intention.”indicated.

What was Alfredo Benavides’s reaction when he learned of the possible entry of Manolo Rojas?

After Jorge Benavides mentioned the name of Manolo Rojas in “The value of vegetables”, his brother, Alfredo, could not help but comment on it. This news was not to his complete liking. “Perfect, perfect, you leave me in shock, I’ll start looking for a job,” he said.

How was the experience of Manolo Rojas in Japan?

During one of his shows, Manolo Rojas was surprised to see the number of countrymen who lived there. “There are quite a few Huaralinos there, about 5,000. Many traveled because they were descendants (of Japanese)”, highlighted the comedian.

Suddenly, he said, the public began to shout: “Manolo to the Huaral mayor’s office.” This fact marked his life, since it had not occurred to him that he could venture into that area. “My old man always followed the political line and told me: ‘People are asking you,’” he said. “They even investigated me because I was going to die,” he told the youtuber with a laugh.

What did Manolo Rojas say about Dayanita’s possible entry into “El reventonazo de la Chola”?

“It is already a matter of production that adapts it and sees how we are going to work, but nothing has been said. As far as I know, he doesn’t have an official contract. Ernesto has the floor, he is the one who has to decide”, Manolo Rojas said at the beginning.

Later, Rojas referred to the controversy that arose after a local media outlet claimed that he was not happy to imitate Dayanita. “It is not like this. I don’t have to be happy or not. I have to be satisfied, because it is my job and I have to imitate and I have nothing against anyone. It all adds up, I am happy with the program, with the characters that tell me that I have to imitate.

