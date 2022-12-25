Manolo Rojas He lived an emotional moment in the latest edition of “El reventonazo de la Chola”, after he remembered the death of his mother, one more member of his family who left forever. The comedian actor said that since his death, it has been a complicated process, but he has known how to cope. “It is difficult because I have learned to draw strength, I don’t know where, I have known how to be calm, doing what I must do and the right thing,” he said before cameras.

On the other hand, he surprised everyone by saying live that, since this unfortunate event, he wonders why he has not been chosen to go to another life. “Since he was my father, my brother Carlos, my brother Rafael and now my mother. I don’t know, sometimes I think and say why are we staying, to suffer or for what ”, he expressed. After that, the well-known “Chola Chabuca” took a few minutes to give her words of encouragement.