Manolo Rojas He spoke with La República and again referred to Dayanita, who for the second consecutive Saturday appeared in “El reventonazo de la Chola”. The channel 4 comedian confirmed that Dayanita is only invited to the program and the last word belongs to the producer Ernesto Pimentel. “She is a guest, later perhaps it will be known. It seems that there are intentions, but he (Ernesto) has to say it ”, referring to the comedian actress’s entry into the program, but taking into account that right now she went on a trip to disconnect from the Peruvian show business.

Last Saturday, Manolo Rojas and Dayanita did their thing on the show. The experienced comedian joked in one of the sketches with his colleague: “It’s the only channel you have left”, and unleashed laughter from the other members of “El reventonazo de la Chola”.