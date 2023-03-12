The death of Tongo He has saddened thousands of followers who will remember his musical legacy through his songs, which will be immortalized on digital platforms. Likewise, various public entities expressed their regret and it was the Ministry of Culture that lent its facilities so that they can watch over the remains of the singer.

Along the same lines, many television figures they were present. One of them was Manolo Rojas, who was moved by the event and did not hesitate to dedicate emotional words to the much-loved artist.