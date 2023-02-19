Forgot about JB? Carlos Vílchez was very comfortable in Ernesto Pimentel’s comedy show, the one that competes with that of his friend Jorge Benavides.

Comedian Manolo Rojas Nothing was saved and he did not hesitate to troll Carlos Vílchez, who was a guest on “El reventonazo de la Chola” after his return to América TV. The member of the cast of the Ernesto Pimentel program reminded the interpreter of “Carlota” his time on the television space of his friend and former boss Jorge Benavides, after Chola Chabuca did her popular dance, jumping hand in hand with the iconic curler character.

“What a hypocrite this (Vílchez), before he was jumping hand in hand with Jorge (Benavides) like this”, were the words of Rojas to the remembered duo of JB, with whom he once worked in the humorous space when it was broadcast by Latina.