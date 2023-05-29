Manolo Rojas and Alfredo Benavides They are two great Peruvian comic actors in force in the national media. The first belongs to the cast of “El reventonazo de la Chola”, while the second to “JB en ATV”. They ever coincided in the same channel and they are remembered in the best way. However, a monetary conflict that involves both seems to have been the trigger for a rivalry to be generated. Jorge Benavides’s brother was evident and showed his discomfort knowing that he could return to work with the popular “Uncle Manolo.” Find out more about this dispute in this note.

How did the disagreement between Manolo Rojas and Alfredo Benavides start?

It all started when Jorge Benavides, producer of “JB en ATV”, said in the red chair of “El valor de la verdura” that Manolo, without saying his last name, would join his cast. Upon hearing these statements, Alfredo Benavides sent a curious message: “I will start looking for a job.”

Along these lines, the popular ‘Uncle Manolo’ was interviewed by La República and gave a positive opinion after being named by Jorge Benavides. “I am in doubt that he said that. It’s part of the script for his show. I loved being taken into account, but I have a contract with channel 4 for the whole year. I am happy and firm with ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’”, said the comedian.

What did Manolo Rojas say about Alfredo Benavides?

In addition, in that same dialogue, Manolo Rojas was encouraged to answer about the reaction that Alfredo Benavides had when he found out that he could reach the channel. “I have no problem with him or with anyone, The gentleman simply owes me money for several years. Now that he is working, he should comply and pay me back what I once lent him in good faith, even in parts, but apparently he does not have that intention,” he said.

These statements by Manolo Rojas were not to the liking of Alfredo Benavides at all and he did not take long to respond.

Alfredo Benavides responds to Manolo Rojas’ accusations. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast/GLR File

Will Alfredo Benavides sue Manolo Rojas?

Alfredo Benavides did not hold anything back and came forward to defend himself against Manolo Rojas after accusing him of being a debtor. He member of “JB e ATV” He stated that he has the notarial letter ready, although he hopes not to sign it.

“A month and a half ago I met Manolo and we talked about it and he told me: ‘Yeah, yes, normal. All good’. And he again comes out with this. My lawyer told me to send you a notarized letter, because there are two other people who also told him that Manolo collects a debt from them that doesn’t exist and, honestly, I tell you that the letter is already done, but my hand weighs heavily on signing it. I want everything to be in peace,” said Jorge Benavides’ brother.

Manolo Rojas referred to his colleague Alfredo Benavides after the possibility of working together again. Photo: composition LR/GLR File/Flavio Matos/Diffusion

Manolo Rojas uncomfortable with Dayanita’s possible entry into “El reventonazo de la Chola”?

Manolo Rojas trolled Dayanita during one of his appearances on the Ernesto Pimentel program broadcast by América TV. There he alluded to the controversial departure of the actress from “JB en ATV”, for this reason La República spoke with the comedian to find out if he would be bothered by a new entry to “El Reventonazo de la Chola”?

“She is a guest, later perhaps it will be known. It seems that there are intentions, but he (Ernesto) has to say it ”, was the response of the renowned comedian.

