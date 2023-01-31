Bari has negotiated in the last few hours Genoa midfielder Manolo Portanova, sentenced in the first instance to six years in prison for gang sexual violence (and for this reason no longer used by the griffins): the social protest of the fans strongly opposed to the transfer exploded against this engagement.

The indiscretion on the market – which envisaged the transfer on a straight loan for six months – triggered the reaction of the red and white supporters. Here are some messages posted on the site solobari.it: “Immediate unsubscribe from any platform (Dazn, Sky, etc) should it come. Polito resign!”; “This operation makes everything understood… We are in really bad shape”; “We are not a recovery community. Portanova should stay at Genoa.”

Other supporters have posted comments and protests below the November 25th post last on Bari Facebook page, in which the company launched a campaign against gender-based violence. The tenor of the messages is this: “In the face of violence in general and against women, children, the disabled and the elderly in particular, football can only fade into the background, indeed disappear completely. Portanova may also be a good footballer but if he committed that for who was sentenced in the first instance in Bari will never be welcome. Portanova away from my city”. With this fiery climate, Bari’s strengthening campaign will end tonight, which has so far sold six players, buying only the young goalkeeper Sarri.