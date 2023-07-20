Manolo Portanova, banner in favor of the footballer convicted of rape

The arrival of Manolo Portanova at Reggiana is causing discussion. The loan of the player sentenced in the first instance for gang sexual assault has divided the fans of the Granata club, which plays in Serie B. Yesterday, after the announcement of the agreement with Genoa, some fans of the Reggio Emilia team said they wanted to return the season ticket. Today, however, the ultras group of the “Square Heads” wanted to show their support for the midfielder sentenced to 6 years.

“In life as in the stadium… until the third degree nobody is condemned”, reads the banner unrolled today by the fans during a pre-season friendly. “Thanks Regia”, wrote the player on Instagram, who has always professed his innocence, while the company has not released any statements.

The court of Siena had sentenced him last December to 6 years in prison for group sexual violence in relation to the abuse suffered by a girl between 30 and 31 May 2021. The 23-year-old had also been sentenced, jointly with another defendant, to pay compensation of 100,000 to the girl, 20,000 to her mother and 10,000 to the civil party association Donna. The girl had reported that she had been raped by the three adult defendants during a private party in an apartment in the historic center of Siena.

Since his conviction, the player has continued to train with Genoa without however being called up for official matches. Last January, during the transfer window, the rossoblù club had started negotiations for his loan to Bari, but the revolt of Puglia fans had blocked the operation The start of the appeal process is scheduled for November.