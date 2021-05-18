Football | Real Murcia The architect of the ‘Mechanical Broccoli’, who arrived from the Second Regional until the ‘playoff’ to Second, will be the relief of Julio Algar after the meeting on Tuesday at the Enrique Roca Manolo Molina, the new director of Real Murcia. / LV

Manolo Molina It will be, once the UCAM is released this Wednesday, the new sports director of Real Murcia. The agreement between the parties was closed on the afternoon of this Tuesday, just after the meeting of the Board of Directors in which Agustín Ramos also participated and in which the election or not of the replacement of Julio Algar was discussed.

Molina has accepted the red offer and will go to work from this Wednesday, the first decision being the election of the coach of the next course and the renewal of some players.

Creator of the ‘Mechanical Broccoli’



Born in Lorca in 1969, this businessman stood out as sports director at La Hoya Lorca, a team that went from the Second Regional to touch professional football with the tips of its fingers, despite having a very small budget.