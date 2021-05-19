Manolo Molina leaves the UCAM discipline to become new sports director grana. Molina, who arrived at the technical secretariat of the university team in July 2018, met the requirements that the Tornel board of directors is looking for to replace Julio Algar: market dominance of Second B and Third and personality in decision-making and wardrobe management.

Born in Lorca in 1969, this businessman He was also a Third Party footballer and defended the T-shirts of the Olímpico de Totana, Águilas and Lorca Promesas. Molina stood out as sports director at La Hoya Lorca, a team that went from the Second Regional to playing professional football with the tips of his fingers. He was, together with Luis Giménez, Pedro Reinaldos and Francisco Mula, the creator of the ‘Mechanical Broccoli’, a team that with an austere budget He stood up to great Second B teams and it arrived, in its first campaign in Second B, until the second eliminatory of the ‘playoff’ of promotion to Second.

Players from Third or grassroots football who later shone in professional football such as Ortuño, Juan Hernández, Josan, Manolín, Pardo, Grego Sierra and a long list passed through his hands. In the last three years he has worked at UCAM together with Pedro Reverte and has participated in the arrival of footballers for the first team and the Azulón subsidiary.