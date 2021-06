You can tell that he is a football worker, one of those who put loyalty before his own and his own principles above all others. A regular on the Second B, Third and Preferential fields, his great opportunity has come in a historic that goes through the worst sporting moment of his existence. Still, Manolo Molina (Lorca, 51 years old)

This content is exclusive for subscribers LAST 3 DAYS! Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95