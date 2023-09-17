The death of Pepe Domingo Castaño produced many reactions. Two of the most emotional were those of Manolo Lama and Juanma Castaño, friends and colleagues for many years, of the radio maestro. Lama highlighted as soon as he heard the sad news that Pepe Domingo Castaño “has revolutionized radio” and recalled that “as long as he was alive he was going to do radio.” The journalist from ‘Tiempo de Juego’ also stated that Castaño “felt the radio and wore the Cope shirt in a way that you cannot imagine.” Lama confessed that “when I hear ‘Hello, hello,’ I know he will be closer than ever.”

Lama remembered the first time he met Pepe Domingo on the radio. «He was 18 years old when I met him and he was a star on SER, but he had no relationship with sports. Iñaki, Joaquin and Pepe did the program together. Pepe revolutionized not advertising. He revolutionized radio. He knew how to combine information with advertising. For him, advertising was another content of the radio.

Related news



In addition, he noted that “Pepe will want us to remember him as he was: a fun guy, with a desire to live, a good father, husband and son. He was not fit to sit in a chair and a bed. «He has left us as he would have liked, without fighting, full of life, enthusiasm and desire, it is the best inheritance he has left us. He will continue to live in the heart of the radio », he concluded in his intervention on the radio with a broken voice.

A guide



For his part, the director of ‘El partezo de Cope’, Juanma Castaño, was shocked by the news and praised his role as Pepe Domingo. «It is a sad day, a very difficult moment for the entire radio. It’s been a very hard night. He was our spiritual leader, without a doubt. But we can rest assured because he has lived life a lot and very well,” he explained. «Every time I sit with friends at a dinner table I will remember him. He was always organizing lunches, dinners and celebrations. “He was a proud and happy grandfather and a complicit husband,” he added.

From the Higher Sports Council we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Pepe Domingo Castaño. Today one of the great voices of sports radio has gone out. Goodbye, Pepe. pic.twitter.com/CNep0LL1Vp — CSD (@deportegob) September 17, 2023

In addition to his colleagues and friends, a multitude of people, politicians, clubs, athletes, institutions and federations wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to Pepe Domingo Castaño through social networks. The most exciting was that of his friend Julio Iglesias. The Spanish singer, a close friend of Castaño, wanted to say goodbye with an emotional message accompanied by a photo of both of them in black and white. «My dearest Pepe, you have left without a farewell that has left my soul in suspense. You know that I can never forget you. My dearest friend, we will see each other again in eternity,” the message read.

My dearest Pepe,

You have left without a goodbye that has left my soul in suspense. You know that I can never forget you.

My dearest friend, we will meet again in eternity. pic.twitter.com/B61IC8DIll — JULIO IGLESIAS (@JulioIglesias) September 17, 2023

The acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, also wanted to send his condolences and assured that “Spanish radio and television lose Pepe Domingo Castaño.” »A journalist who changed the way we watch television and listen to the radio. His optimism, his closeness and his sympathy accompanied millions of Spaniards for years. Thank you. He rests in peace.

The RFEF wants to send its most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Pepe Domingo Castaño. Pepe was the radio, he was part of our football. Full of passion and vitality, his voice snuck into our lives forever. Rest in peace. https://t.co/cIj4OtgqIy — RFEF (@rfef) September 17, 2023

One of the athletes who wanted to send a message was Rafa Nadal, who pointed out that “today is a sad day for people who love sport. A reference in Spanish sports radio left us: Pepe Domingo Castaño. He rests in peace. A very strong hug to his family and his great radio family. The cyclist Alejandro Valverde also wanted to pay a small tribute to Castaño: «A big hug to all of Pepe Domingo Castaño’s family, including the work family that has accompanied him every day during these years. One of the great voices of Spanish radio who gave voice to the history of our sport. D.E.P”.

The Endesa League praised its impact through social networks: «This morning one of the most important voices in the history of Spanish sport left us. Transistor nights are much sadder today. Rest in peace, Pepe Domingo Castaño. The Royal Spanish Football Federation added to the condolences: «Pepe was the radio, he was part of our football. Full of passion and vitality, his voice snuck into our lives forever. »

Other politicians also joined in the condolences. «You couldn’t be a better person. “What silence it leaves,” published the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, on her social networks. Gabriel Rufián, from ERC, pointed out on his Twitter account that for him it is as if “the radio died.” «A lifetime of listening to him. He encouraged, announced and spoke about life like no one else. Very sorry”.