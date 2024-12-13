Espanyol continues to ride a rollercoaster of emotions. With each victory, fans and teams experience an exaltation of emotions that turn against each other when defeats come. Manolo González lives with this situation, understanding that this pessimism in the team’s low hours is a legacy from previous years, and therefore considers it essential to achieve victories to achieve peace of mind and confidence in the game.

This is how Manolo González explained it at a press conference: “We are carrying forward what has happened in previous years. It is normal for pessimism and fear to be there, because with very good squads in other years the category has not been maintained. It is a real situation that must be assumed, I already knew that the year was going to be hard. Two seasons ago the team had 14 points with one more game. When you win they are incredible moments, but when we lose there is that pessimism that comes with us from other years.”

Pessimism and fear are normal to be there, because with very good squads in other years the category has not been maintained.”

Manolo GonzalezEspanyol coach





The Espanyol coach has three games before him in a week that can be decisive both for his continuity and for the survival of his team, not because of the moment of the season, but because of the rivals in question (Osasuna, Valencia and Las Palmas) and for playing at home in two of them. To achieve victories, the coach has alluded to a lack of effectiveness when it comes to seeing the goal. For this reason, he considered that in Getafe his team deserved more. “In Getafe the result was not fair. We didn’t deserve to lose. In Barbastro the team was not good and was not successful,” he explained.

The numbers away from Cornellà are not good, but at home things change. The technician clings to this. “For us, playing at home is good. Our people are going to push us. They were key in the promotion. This year they will be key in keeping the team alive. We have to compete again as we have done at home. Here the team has shown its face and has achieved the rhythm it needs. We have to look for the rival goal and look for the greatest number of arrivals possible,” he said.

“We have to compete again as we have done at home.”

Manolo GonzalezEspanyol coach





Regarding the pressure he has after each defeat and the state of the locker room, González said that everyone was “screwed and worried.” “I want to win every week and for the team to be in a calmer position. What they transmit to me both at the club and in the locker room is calm and confidence. And together we all have to find the best possible solution,” he concluded.