The Espanyol coach, Manolo González, said after his team’s victory against Alavés that “the result is fair because the success in the areas is key” and was “very happy” with the victory.

The Catalan coach highlighted the importance of the three points because they got it before “a direct rival and in a complicated field.” “It is a team that generates with second moves and balls from the bands,” said the coach, who revealed that they already knew they were going to suffer in this match.

Check here the classification of the EA Sports League

Manolo González

“The result is fair, this will win”

“We break a moral issue, we have taken a weight off,” he said in reference to the first triumph away from his fief. “We reinforce the work of the week,” he added. “The changes have redirected the team, you had to pause in the second plays,” said the coach, and stressed that the changes gave them “stability.”

“This is going to win, I could play without a goalkeeper, but he is one more player and in football is the success,” he explained.