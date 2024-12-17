In bad weather, a good face and a lot of work. Manolo González seems to fear nothing, who before the momentous match against Valencia encouraged his players to go for the three points to achieve the long-awaited tranquility. This is a key match for the remainder of the season, something that he tired of repeating from the press conference prior to the match.

“If we win tomorrow we will get out of relegation and that gives us greater motivation,” said Manolo González in the preview, aware that they are facing a key match. “You have to go out for it. “If you win, you are seven points ahead of them and it would give us peace of mind for the remainder,” he said. “Tomorrow is an important game and we have to win. You have to know how to play it and you have to know how to win it. “You cannot fail,” he repeated.

Espanyol wants to make a good point against Osasuna, although to do so they need to compete with a greater offensive vocation and have much more success. The coach does not worry, however, whether his team gives more or less of a show and in this sense I send a veiled message to Barça. “There are teams that in a month have gone from putting on a show to having a blast. You have to win and play a good game to win. That is the best show we can give. Win the three points,” he said with some sarcasm.

Today an entity managed, like Espanyol, arrives in Cornellà from thousands of kilometers away. Peter Lim and Chen Yansheng have parallel lives when it comes to their football properties. Both have almost completely decapitalized their teams after poor management in which they have prioritized balancing balances over seeking sporting excellence. This constant and premeditated absence of investment has pushed their respective teams to the limit. Tonight they will be the big absentees. “I don’t know what Valencia’s institutional situation is,” González said in this regard. “I suppose it is complicated, but I don’t know how the club works. For me it is a final, an opportunity and I cannot comment on the rest,” he confessed.

The blue and white coach is not afraid of the pressure his men will be under given the importance of the match, and assured that his team, which will not include Pol Lozano due to suspension, does not have “nerves, but motivation.” Regarding his situation on the bench, González once again slipped that he has gotten out of worse situations. “I haven’t had any easy games. There aren’t any here. If on the day in Gijon you don’t win or on the day in Oviedo you get three… it’s more like life or death than that, it’s complicated. “Tomorrow and Sunday are games where you have to give a plus and you cannot fail,” he concluded.