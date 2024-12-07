The Espanyol coach, Manolo González, was very forceful this Saturday in the press conference prior to the game against Getafe (which will be played on Monday) with the players who have fewer minutes and who are substitutes. Specifically, he has assured that he is “up to his nose giving away opportunities” to this part of the squad so that later on the field they have “a performance that must increase.”

His statements come due to the elimination of the blue and white team against Barbastro, from the Second RFEF. González has insisted that all his troops must give their best: “This is about performance, not another story. If a footballer wants to play, he has to earn it, we cannot give away titles. As I have to improve my performance, the players must do it.”

The ‘perico’ coach has delved into the issue and added that “opportunities are about winning things”: “Everyone has to be responsible for their actions. If you go to Barbastro and you are not able to win or take a step forward, do not come and complain afterwards.”

Manolo GonzalezEspanyol coach





Already alluding to the match against the azulón club, Manolo González has predicted a “very complicated duel” and has pointed out that “if we are not able to match Getafe on a competitive level it will be very difficult to win this Monday.”

The blue and white coach has highlighted that he continues working to “find the most balanced eleven” to face the clashes and has given his forwards duties to improve their aim: “We hope that Cardona, Cheddira and Veliz improve their performance because they are players who have to help us.” give and we hope it happens as quickly as possible.”