Espanyol wants to continue adding in his intention to move away as soon as possible from the descent positions. The next station is Mallorca, a team that has only won a match of the eight that has played in 2025, but that Manolo González warns that it is a rival that “competes very well.” On the day the Spanish team has been known, in which Joan García is not, the coach did not want to value his non -election but he has predicted a great future to the goalkeeper.

“Joan will sooner or later arrive. For the training he has done, it seems that he has not affected him much. We have to help you maintain the level they have now, ”explained the coach. “I am not the ideal person to comment. I wouldn’t like them to come to tell me how I have to paint my house. The coach is doing a great job, they come from winning the Eurocup and they are playing very well. I am very happy with Joan’s performance, he is beginning to be a European Top goalkeeper and will end up being one of the best in Europe, ”he finished.

Who was selected by his national team was Omar El Hilali, who received the first call from Morocco. “We are happy for him, he is doing very good job and we are proud. These are very particular and respectable decisions, ”he said.

The Mallorca, rival of the Pericos this Saturday, occupies a position in the high middle part of the classification despite the fact that he has only won a match of the last eight. “It is a team with one of LaLiga’s best coaches, with a very good performance throughout the season and doing spectacular job. They compete very well. We have to give our best version, ”he demanded. And it made it clear that “if you get in results, the Mallorca moment may not be good, but if you look like you compete you see that they get frankly well. They cost them more to win but it is a difficult team to knock down. ”

For the González party he will have the decline in Pol Lozano in the center of the field by sanction, although he said to be clear who his submission would be. “We are very clear who is going to play in place. We hope you can give us a good performance because he is a level player. We are going to make the most logical and sensible decision. The team can compete to Mallorca. ”

González also wanted to emphasize as one of the keys to the improvement of the “La Piña” team that is the Perico costumes, where the most veterans help even if they do not have so many minutes. In addition, he praised the performance of Jofre Carreras, who scored the goal against Girona, and highlighted the team’s confidence level. But we go to 120% it does not give us. It is a league to go to 120%. We go with this rhythm and we are one of the teams that run the most from the league. Knowing that we are not lower than anyone. Tomorrow besides running we have to do things well to win, he concluded.