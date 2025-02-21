Espanyol is the worst team of the big leagues away from home. Although Manolo González claimed in an optimistic press conference, the team does things well and, in case that was not enough, at home it is one of the most points of the championship. Tomorrow the opponent is the Alavés in Mendizorroza, team in descent and with a bad dynamic, an ideal occasion to end the bad streak away from the RCDE Stadium and distancing a little more than a direct rival.

“The theme outside the home is a subject of mentality rather than the game system. It is a subject of trust. The team is growing and tomorrow is the day, we are convinced that the team will hit the table to take three points and give a good image in Vitoria, ”González explained, whose appearance was constantly turned on the same matter. Therefore, the coach stopped to send a message: “As much as we say. It is time to act and not to speak. I can say that tomorrow the team is going to be ostia, but it is time to act and not to speak. It is not the field of Madrid. It is a complicated game but our league. You have to change things with facts, ”he said.

You have to know how to dominate the moments of the game and there be a solid and strong team. And attack with conviction “

Manolo GonzálezEspanyol coach





The victory tomorrow would give a new mood impulse to a team that has only lost a game in 2025, but it would also help sink a direct rival. “If we won we get an important distance to a direct rival. It is a party of great importance. It would be an important step for us, ”he gave. González also made it clear that they are not worth “the tie”, although everything will depend on the type of game, because “what counts is what happens in the field. The team comes at a good time to compete, ”he explained.

One of the great problems of the team is the difficulty of enduring the pressure on rival terrain and being brave to attack. “The public will help them, but we have been able to compete well with the public against. You have to know how to dominate the moments of the game and there be a solid and strong team. And attack with conviction. Outside you also have to do it. Go convinced and not with half inks, ”González claimed.

Espanyol is another since he returned from Christmas, as confirmed by the coach, who noticed differences from the first day. “The dynamic shows a lot in the weeks. The team returned differently after Christmas. Energy is different. The team is convinced to the field and sees that it can compete with all the rivals. Now you have to have facts. Give the chest and win tomorrow. ” And he added that the team needs more positive messages and less negativism in the environment. “We are strong and convinced that we are going to get this forward. In the environment it seems that we sometimes seek more bad than good, ”he concluded.