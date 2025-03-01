The beginning of 2025 has been a radical change to the situation of Espanyol. Only a defeat and many accumulated points have caused the team to abandon the descent positions with slack. Next Monday they travel to Vila-Real to face a high-level test, but after the victory against Alavés at home, the game has gone from being a necessity to an opportunity.

The Espanyol coach, Manolo González, said Saturday that Monday’s meeting against Villarreal “is a match to go to 120 percent and leave your life” and has assured that a victory would be a remarkable mood impulse.

Manolo González does not give up anything against Villarreal

The coach, at a press conference in the Dani Jarque Sports City, explained that seeing the team “compete well” is, in his opinion, “the best guarantee” that good dynamics can continue. The Catalan block, “very committed to the club,” according to the coach, has only lost an encounter in this 2025.

González, anyway, highlighted the potential of Villarreal: “We are worried about them.” The opponent, as analyzed, presents danger in the “positional game and the occasions against” and, in addition, has players “with the ability to dominate the air game.”

The Espanyol coach has insisted on the need to make a “very complete” pulse, although he has been convinced that Espanyol can “take something positive” on Monday. “We must stay in the party, have personality and be brave,” he said.

As for the progression of the blue and white team, González has pointed out that they have managed to “defend better”, so they are now focusing on “growing with the ball”.

González has claimed that his team take a step forward in the offensive

The head of the Spanish bench has acknowledged that he would like the block to be “much more protagonist” and take “a step forward at the offensive level.”

Asked about his first year as a Espanyol coach -he was formalized on March 12, 2024 -Manolo González has confessed that he has lived unforgettable months: “Not even in my best dreams I would have imagined being in the first team as a coach. It has happened to me very fast and I am very proud. ”

In addition, the coach has commented that he would love “to be in the club” and thanked the support of the costumes and all the levels of the entity