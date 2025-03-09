After two months almost untouched in the competition, Espanyol receives Girona on Monday in a special derby for many reasons. To the growing rivalry between both hobbies is added the bulky result conceded by the blue and white team in the first round. But the situation has changed and today is Manolo González’s team that arrives at a better shape and also plays in his stadium, where he has shown that he can win anyone. For Folgoso do Coul’s coach “there is no favorite” and more than revenge, this game is “a revalidation” so that its players can be compensated after a very painful 4-1 in Montilivi. The coach took advantage of his appearance to show his condolences, the staff and the coaching staff towards the family of the late doctor of Barça Carles Miñarro. “People’s life are above colors,” he said.

That defeat in enemy terrain was precisely a positive turning point for the blue and white team. Since then, growth has been remarkable and has managed to get away from descent positions. A better performance that González explains by the absence of so many tactical changes during the matches. “When one thing is working, you have to touch the fair. You don’t have to start doing inventions, ”he said. In this sense, in the last three days he repeated eleven. This Monday should not be different.

“There is a feeling of winning, as soon as possible we seal salvation very better, we have to go out to die. For the fans it would be a very beautiful victory. For players it is a revalidal rather than a rematch, because rematch can make you act impulsively. We have to make our game and go to win. We have to go for the three points, ”González said after being asked about the desire for the squad.

On the potential of Girona, González said it will be “a complicated game, they are a worked team, they know what they play and have many variants. It will be a constant chess game, ”he said in reference to the movements that both he and Míchel can make from the bench. Despite the difficulty of this Girona, the Espanyol coach said he prefers to focus on his team. For some time we focus on us. The team is confident and strong. When one thing is working, you have to touch the fair. You don’t have to start doing inventions, but about treating performance to the template, he said. And he said that “since we have been more recognizable, it has helped us to be more stable and that the team competes better.”

The game will be played on Monday at 9:00 p.m., the worst possible for the fans to go to the stadium. “The fans will support, it is hooked with the team. I would also like to have an 80% possession and have a toupeus like Jhon Travolta. What we have to try is that the team competes as much as possible. The fans will be to death with us even if the schedule is not the best. ”

Finally, it influenced the equality that exists in LaLiga, which could make many teams immersed in the fight to avoid the descent. “As the League is I do not rule out that there are many teams in there. There will be ostias for not going down, this speaks well of LaLiga. The more teams have things play much better for everyone, no one is going to be able to leave, ”he concluded.