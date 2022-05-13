Created in 1774, the German brand Birkenstock has become a world reference in comfortable sandals with a premium finish. Much less time on the market (although his career spans half a century), the Spaniard Manolo Blahnik has established his name among the most popular shoe designers today.

Together, they sign the Arizona sandals and the Boston clogs (clogs), which can come in smooth black leather or velvet in blue and fuchsia. For sale only on e-commerce www.farfetch.com.br.

(Note published in issue 1273 of Dinheiro Magazine)

