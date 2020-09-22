The case of investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput case is getting complicated day by day. This case has now turned to the use of drugs in Bollywood, in which names of big Bollywood stars are constantly appearing. The latest name in the drug use case is Deepika Padukone. Kangana Ranaut first gave her reaction after Deepika’s name surfaced and now Manoj Tiwari.

Bhojpuri star and MP Manoj Tiwari has sharply targeted Deepika Padukone after her name surfaced in the drugs case. In a conversation with TimesNow, Manoj Tiwari said, ‘The people whose name is coming out after opening the connection of drugs is very surprising. I can say it well that it is not that the entire Bollywood is involved. There are some people, whose name is coming and whose name is coming, they should strictly follow the law.

Manoj further said, ‘Whatever it may be and how big a name it is, because now it is not just some part of Bollywood to indulge in drugs. The message that has been sent to the whole country is going to cause terrible harm to the future. Now you think that Deepika Padukone’s name comes, which many people consider as their role model. When his name is coming up in the use of drugs, I understand that the responsibility of NCB increases a lot. Whoever is involved in this should take strict action and should also be punished. He has targeted the newcomers of Bollywood and said that it is quite disgusting and surprising.

Deepika Padukone’s name in drug chat, will ‘Mastani’ break silence?

Manoj Tiwari, in a conversation with another news channel, targeted Deepika’s support of JNU’s alleged piecemeal gang. He said tauntingly, “Deepika Padukone takes drugs and after taking drugs, the effect is that she stands with anti-nationals. Now it will have to be discovered whether the idea becomes anti-national even after taking drugs.

While the Narcotics Bureau is preparing to send summons to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, in the same chat, there is a conversation between Jin N, J, S, D and K about drugs, in which D means Deepika. It is the padukone. According to a Times Now report, the NCB is now going to send summons to Deepika for questioning next week. In drug chat, Deepika Padukone is demanding ‘goods’. On Deepika’s question, Karishma says, “I have but at home.” I am in Bandra. Karishma further says, ‘I can ask Amit if you ask.’ To this, Deepika’s answer comes, ‘Yes, please.’ Karishma says, ‘Amit has it, he is carrying it.’ To this, Deepika says, ‘Hash is not a video’.