Well-known Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari has come home happy. He became a father again on 30 December. The daughter is born in his house. Manoj is very happy with the birth of his daughter just before the new year. He has also shared many things about the family in an interview.

Manoj said, my daughter Rani was born on December 30, what could have been a better start for the new year, this time could have also turned into a bad situation for me. When I was divorced from my first wife, I thought I would never divorce. But then Surabhi (Manoj’s second wife) came into my life. I did not want to marry her but my daughter Rathi persuaded me to marry again. Rathi is the daughter of Mary and Rani. I would like to thank Bhithi for his maturity. She is most happy at this time because she has got a younger sister.

Manoj also talked about his first wife Rani in the interview. She said, “ After separation, Rani could have made my life hell if she wanted to but she showed a lot of maturity. Surprised to know that my former mother-in-law mother was the first to congratulate me on the birth of my daughter. On this joyous occasion, the families of my first wife and my second wife have become one. My daughter Rathini will name her younger sister. It is a beautiful time. Everything could have been broken at any time, but all is successful, people in my life will say thank you for this.

Let us tell you that Manoj got divorced from his first wife Rani in 2012. After this, in April 2020, she married Surabhi, who is a singer.