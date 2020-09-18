In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, where the entire CBI investigation is now on the forensic report of AIIMS, Narcotics Bureau is also involved in the investigation of drug angle. But amid all the apprehensions, possibilities and discussions, Sushant’s death has now passed for more than 3 months. Manoj Bajpayee, who co-stars Sushant in ‘Sonchidiya’, says that he is saddened by Sushant’s death, but he also suspects that hardly anyone is mourning his loss.

‘All are collecting TRPs’

Speaking to a website, Manoj Bajpayee said, ‘I am deeply saddened by Sushant’s departure. But I doubt that someone is truly mourning his death. Everyone is in the hunt for a TRP after Sushant. People are constantly changing the subject of discussion about this.

‘Many people have a vested interest in it’Manoj Bajpayee further said that a lot of people have selfish interests in it. He says, ‘I can say with a claim that people have their own interests in this matter. Hardly anyone is considering how the late Sushant used to get involved with coding. ‘

‘Everything is being discussed, but Sushant is left behind’Manoj says that many things are happening on social media, especially Twitter and Instagram, about Sushant. Every update is found there, but Sushant has been left behind somewhere. Manoj said that Sushant’s family has lost a lot.

‘Shekhar Kapoor still can’t believe it’Manoj says that filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also has a lot to say. However, whatever he says will be considered from a different angle, while he is still unable to believe that Sushant is no longer present with all of us.