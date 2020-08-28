Has given a news from his Twitter account, which may please his fans. For those who like films, double is good news. Manoj did not give details in the tweet but revealed that after 25 years they are coming together.

Return with friend after 25 years

Manoj Bajpayee is also quite excited about giving this news. He has tweeted, after 25 years, a very exciting collaboration with a friend whom I know from the days of theaters. Just wait a little bit. In this tweet, he has tagged Anubhav Sinha.

Taapsee’s fun reaction to the tweet of experience

At the same time, Anubhav Sinha has tweeted, Twenty-six years old, Hail Accra’s beautiful work. Bum Bum Bhole. People have fun reactions to Twi of the experience. Taapsee has commented whether we cannot move forward quickly. The answer to experience on this is not patience, is it you? Anubhav and Manoj have not revealed the details of the film. The train is seen in the picture of both. Both are seen reading something in a picture.