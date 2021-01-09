In recent days, the news of the murder of flight attendant Christine Angelica Dacera in the Philippines had an international impact. The 23-year-old was raped and killed in a heinous crime that occurred at a luxury hotel in Makati, Philippines. In the last hours, boxer Manny Pacquiao, also a senator from that country, became involved in the search for justice: he offered a reward and asked that the guilty be punished with the death penalty.

The current super welterweight champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), who has already presented several bills for the application of capital punishment in some crimes, said he was “pressing” for this to be one of those cases.

It also offered a reward of approximately $ 10,000 to anyone who provides information that can lead to the clarification of the fact. Speaking to DZRH News, Pacquiao explained that his particular interest in solving the crime has to do with knowing Dacera: he was a friend of the girl’s family in the city of General Santos, his homeland.

Pacquiao is considered one of the best pound for pound in history. AFP photo

“The reward was offered only to ensure that all the people who were present the night before the discovery of Christine’s lifeless body would come forward and clarify this incident,” said the athlete and politician through a statement.

The flight attendant had attended a party to celebrate the beginning of the year with some of her colleagues from Philippines Airlines, the flag carrier of the Philippines. However, it all ended in a very sad event.

Rommel Galida, the girl’s partner, woke up around 10 the next morning to find the woman in the bathtub. He thought she was asleep, so he covered her, but several hours later they found her in the same place, her skin already a bluish hue. Nothing could be done to save his life.

A search for DNA remains in her body resulted in her being sexually abused to death. Eleven men were provisionally accused of rape and homicide, of which three surrendered to Justice and the other eight remain at large.

Makati City Police Chief Colonel Harold Depositar told the Philippine Daily Inquirer that the charges are provisional because they are awaiting the autopsy findings and toxicology report, but said “the victim had lacerations and sperm on their genitals. ” He added that he also had bruises, bruises and scratches on his arms and legs.

Christine, 23, was a flight attendant from General Santos City, Philippines. Known as “Ica” by her friends, in addition to being a flight attendant for Philippine Airlines, she had also graduated from the Mindanao University of the Philippines. He was extremely popular on Instagram, a social network where he had more than 175,000 followers.

