Vito Mannone, goalkeeper, had his say on Wojciech Szczesny, a Juventus player and ex-mate with the Gunners a few years ago.

Vitus Mannonegoalkeeper, had his say at gianlucadimarzio.comhe had his say on his career, also talking about Szczesnysoccer player Juventusand ex Arsenal, adventure English shared with the ex Rome. Here are his words: “Szczesny was out of his mind at the time, he said it too. Today I don’t know but he will have settled down with his family. I did not agree with this decision. Wenger was a great coach and a great person, but he too told me that he never understood anything about managing goalkeepers. It had already been a real battle in training with Almunia and Lehmann.

On the one hand, it pains me to remember that period. I had been among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, for statistics I was even above Cech and Hart. I was expecting a call from the national team but it never came. Nobody knows but I was also pre-called up for the 2016 European Championship. Then nothing happened at the last minute. I was expecting something more, I have a little regret.

Mbappè was certainly the most difficult one to face. I’m doing well. I found the field again and as a team we made the best start in their history. Ligue 1 surprised me, there are really strong teams. I understood why the Premier League and Serie A buy in France.”

