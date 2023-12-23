EA man armed with a knife was shot dead by police in Mannheim. The 49-year-old had previously called the emergency number on Saturday afternoon, as the police and the public prosecutor announced. During the call, the man stated that he had committed a crime.

A patrol with three officers drove to the Schönau district of Mannheim, said a spokesman for the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office (LKA). The 49-year-old waited on the street armed with a knife and threatened the officers. The police officers then shot the man. As a result, the 49-year-old was fatally injured. He was driven to a hospital, where he died shortly afterwards.

Residents report shots fired

According to the information, nothing was initially known about the background and motive of the 49-year-old. According to initial findings, there was no dispute, said the LKA spokesman. The public prosecutor's office and police initially did not provide any further details. For reasons of neutrality, the LKA took over the investigation. Among other things, it will now be checked how the officials and the 49-year-old reacted, said the spokesman.

Residents reported three to four shots. Photos showed police tape, several patrol cars and onlookers. Emergency pastors were also on duty.

According to the Interior Ministry, service weapons may only be used as an “ultima ratio”, i.e. as a last resort. Whether so-called direct coercion is used is decided by the respective police officer on a case-by-case basis and taking into account the principle of proportionality. The LKA is investigating what the situation was in the current case.