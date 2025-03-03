In Mannheim, there was a large police operation after an incident in the central Paradeplatz. The police and rescue workers are on the way, the police headquarters in Mannheim said. There could be traffic impairments in the city center. The police have not yet confirmed details of the incident.

At X, the Mannheim police are calling up to avoid the city center and bypass them in a large scale.

The Mannheimer morning reports that according to the witnesses, the car is said to have driven at least from the water tower to paradise and hit people. According to SWR information there is at least one dead.

