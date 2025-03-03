According to information from security circles, at least two people were killed in an incident in downtown Mannheim. Several people were injured. According to a police spokesman, a car had raced into a crowd. The alleged driver was arrested.

The Mannheimer morning And other media report, citing eyewitnesses that the car came from Friedrichsring through the pedestrian zone – at least to the paradise, where the car is said to have hit several people. The planks through which the car is said to have driven are the central shopping mile of the city center of Mannheim, known as “squares”. The approximately 800 meter long pedestrian zone leads through the squares from the water tower to Paradeplatz.

(Photo: SZ-Grafik)

According to its own statements, the University Hospital Mannheim has prepared everything for a mass case of injuries. In the clinic, the disaster and operational plan was immediately implemented, with which the care of injuries is prepared. Eight trauma teams are in use, both for adults and children. “Shifting operations that had not yet started were immediately taken by the operating plan to create additional surgery capacities,” said the university clinic. The capacities on the intensive care units were also reinforced.

According to information from the German Press Agency, the drivers of the car arrested is injured in the hospital. He should be German citizens. Details on the background of the incident are not yet known.

At X, the Mannheim police are calling up to avoid the city center and bypass them. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser demolished her participation in the Rosenmontagszug in Cologne prematurely because of the events in Mannheim. “The rescue of human life, care for injuries and the first investigations by the authorities in Mannheim are now in the foreground,” said a spokesman.

Civil servants examine the Ford that raced into the crowd. (Photo: Boris Roessler/dpa)

A carnival parade in downtown Mannheim on Sunday had been secured with several trucks. Such an event was not held in the squares on today’s Rosenmontag, but various stalls are set up in the city center. The carnival market on the water tower does not seem to have been affected by the incident.